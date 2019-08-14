|
Frances Laretta Wilkey Crawford
Farmington - Frances Laretta (Wilkey) Crawford, 84, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at the Bloomfield Nursing Home. Frances was born in Aztec, New Mexico on December 15, 1934. She grew up at Cedar Hill. Married James M. (Jr) Crawford April 14, 1950, and resided on the Crawford Family Farm in Crawford Mesa, where she lived out her life surrounded by family.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband Junior Crawford, sons Joseph and Charles Crawford.
She is survived by her children Kathy Crawford, Steven Crawford, Mitch Crawford and Jackie Norris. Frances was blessed with 16 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren, and 5 Great- Great Grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Linda Culwell and brother David Wilkey.
Frances worked her entire live as a wife, mother and grandmother, she will truly be missed by all of her and Junior's decedents and including extended family of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Bloomfield on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12: 00 pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019