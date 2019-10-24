|
Frank Thurman Bailey
Sandy - Frank Thurman Bailey passed away October 23, 2019 in Sandy, Utah.
He was born March 6, 1941 in Kermit, Texas to Thurman Bailey and Pauline Bailey Sobral. He married Lavina Kennedy, February 18, 1967 In Kirtland, New Mexico. The marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa Arizona LDS temple. Frank was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Frank enjoyed doing family history.
Frank was an electrical contractor working in the oil fields. He took great pride in maintaining his lawn, mowing it multiple times a week. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and smoking them delicious barbecue as pit boss.
Frank is survived by his wife Lavina of Kirtland, NM, daughter Tamaree Howland (Dana), South Jordan, UT, son Robert Bailey (Mindy) Kirtland, NM, son Dustin Bailey (Crystal), West Jordan, UT, daughter Leah Harris (Mike), West Jordan, Utah, 3 grandsons and 10 grand-daughters.
Also survived by brother-in-law Ivan Kennedy (Donna), four step siblings, Dan Jr., Martha, Connie, Marie, and Christine. Frank is preceded in death by his father, his mother and step-father Daniel Sobral, sister Bobbi Bell and grand-daughter Iliana Harris.
Memorial service to be held Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at The LDS meetinghouse located at 473 Road 6100, Kirtland, NM 87417. A graveside service and interment will be at the South Jordan City Cemetery November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm. South Jordan City cemetery 10630 South 1055 West, South Jordan, UT 84095.
Funeral arrangements by Serenity Funeral Homes. The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice and Corey Hotton for their kind care of Frank.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019