Franklin Adelbert Miller
Waterflow - Born September 12, 1950 - Passed June 21, 2020
Franklin was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was a farmer and natural-born athlete. He ran track, played football, baseball, and rodeod. Franklin also loved to fish, hunt, and spend time camping with family.
His greatest calling in life was being a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loving his wife.
A graveside service is being head at the Waterflow Cemetery in Waterflow, New Mexico at 10:00am on June 23, 2020. On behalf of the family, please respect social distancing.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.