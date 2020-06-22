Franklin Adelbert Miller
Franklin Adelbert Miller

Waterflow - Born September 12, 1950 - Passed June 21, 2020

Franklin was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was a farmer and natural-born athlete. He ran track, played football, baseball, and rodeod. Franklin also loved to fish, hunt, and spend time camping with family.

His greatest calling in life was being a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loving his wife.

A graveside service is being head at the Waterflow Cemetery in Waterflow, New Mexico at 10:00am on June 23, 2020. On behalf of the family, please respect social distancing.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
