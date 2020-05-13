|
|
Fred Fawcett Roundy
Lybrook - Fred Fawcett Roundy
Fred Fawcett Roundy, 101, formerly of Lybrook, New Mexico, returned to his heavenly father, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Fred was born December 23, 1918 in Alton, Utah, one of seven children born to John Davis, and Maggie Fawcett Roundy. He married Ruby Fay Gardner of American Fork, Utah on June 16, 1938, the love of his life.
Fred served in the U.S. Army's 301st Engineer Battalion as a technician fifth grade. He fought against Nazi Germany in the Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe during their last offensive campaign, known as Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany in 1944-45. He was awarded medals as expert rifle, European service ribbon, good conduct medal, and a victory medal.
He was honorably discharged from service November 5, 1945. After the war, he returned home and worked as a farmer. He also worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company in the oil field. Later, he taught himself how to be a silversmith and a jeweler. He never sold his jewelry, but gave it away to friends and family. He was known as "Grandpa" to the residents of the Lybrook area. Fred is survived by three children; daughter Ranea Sadahiro of Aztec, son Bryant Roundy and wife Janell, of Bloomfield, and son Leland Roundy of Farmington. Fred was the last survivor of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, and his son, Oris Roundy. Because of the mitigation requirements, services will be held at a later date. Fred's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home 103 E Ute Street.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 13 to May 17, 2020