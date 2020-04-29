|
Freda Bramblett
Farmington - Freda Bramblett, 87, passed away April 25, 2020 in Farmington. Freda was born to parents Fred and Opal Wehunt on July 28, 1932 in St. Louis, OK. Freda has lived in the Farmington area since 1979. She worked mostly in management of several locations. She was very outgoing and loved people.
Freda is preceded in death by her husband; Troy Bramblett, parents; Fred and Opal Wehunt, brother; Kenneth Fisher, sister; Lee Osbourne, and great- grandsons; Austin and Gage Schrock. She is survived by her son; Michael Rochelle (Mary) of Las Vegas, NV, daughter; Karen Elliott (Jesse) of Aztec, NM, 6 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, and 11 great- great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank very much to the doctors, nurses, staff members and cleaning personnel at Life Care Center for taking such good care of our mom! They were kind and understanding to her and we believe they did the very best care anyone could have done.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020