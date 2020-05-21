Resources
Flora Vista - Frederick Mahlon Van Hook, 78, of Farmington, NM passed away peacefully at his home on May 14, 2020. He was born in Houston, TX to Frederick Carl Van Hook and Elenora Hollingsworth, both are pre-deceased. He is survived by his wife, Neva Van Hook, daughters, Lisa Van Hook and Barbara Van Hook, as well as extended relatives. Following an Honorable discharge in 1966, he attended an electronics school in Port Arthur, TX and repaired electronics in the Farmington, NM area until his passing. He was a gifted artist and loved nature and camping. He was a loving father, son and brother and will be certainly missed.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020
