Fredetta D. "Fredi" Reynolds Plant
Albuquerque - Fredetta D. "Fredi" Reynolds Plant, 82, Albuquerque, NM passed away Friday morning March 15, 2019. Fredi was born on June 6, 1936 in Guthrie, TX and graduated from Aztec High School in 1954. She started working for the NM State Highway Dept. in 1974 in Tijeras and retired as the Radio Dispatcher in Albuquerque after 24 years of service. She is survived by her son Carry Plant, his wife Lydia and grandson Aaron of Albuquerque, daughter Ronna and husband Bob Greason of Vero Beach, FL, sister Jackie and husband Allen Kelley, brother Ron Reynolds, both of Aztec, sister in-law Bessie Till of San Angelo TX and all her very special nieces and nephews in New Mexico and Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Dorothy Reynolds and brother James Arlan. The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude for the excellent care she received from Casa Angelina and Presbyterian Hospice. Our family will gather at a later date to place her ashes with her brother James in Brownwood, TX. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Our moments with her now become our cherished memories.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019