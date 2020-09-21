Gabriel Albillar



Farmington - Gabriel Dillion Albillar, 24, of Farmington, NM., passed away on September 16, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1996, to Deadra Norton and Gabriel Albillar.



Gabe will be remembered for his fearlessness, amazing random sense of humor, always ready and willing to lend a hand. Almost from birth Gabe was obsessed with "2 wheels." He raced BMX bikes and motor cross. He also loved mountain biking and had recently started a you-tube channel to chronicle his adventures. Gabe worked for the City of Aztec as a Water Operations Technician.



Gabe was preceded in death by his uncle James Albillar and grandmother Gloria Sterrett.



He is survived by his parents Deadra (Robert) Norton and Gabriel (Judy) Albillar; sisters Holly (Robbie) Roberts and Jade Norton; brothers Shay (Rose) Norton, Avery Norton; nephew Samuel Norton; His love Jessica Bueno; daughters Paisley and Oaklynn; grandparents Faun Gordon, Rita Herrera, Jay and Betsy Savage and Terry Sterrett; many uncles, aunts and cousins.



Gabe was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.









