Gabriel Albillar
1996 - 2020
Gabriel Albillar

Farmington - Gabriel Dillion Albillar, 24, of Farmington, NM., passed away on September 16, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1996, to Deadra Norton and Gabriel Albillar.

Gabe will be remembered for his fearlessness, amazing random sense of humor, always ready and willing to lend a hand. Almost from birth Gabe was obsessed with "2 wheels." He raced BMX bikes and motor cross. He also loved mountain biking and had recently started a you-tube channel to chronicle his adventures. Gabe worked for the City of Aztec as a Water Operations Technician.

Gabe was preceded in death by his uncle James Albillar and grandmother Gloria Sterrett.

He is survived by his parents Deadra (Robert) Norton and Gabriel (Judy) Albillar; sisters Holly (Robbie) Roberts and Jade Norton; brothers Shay (Rose) Norton, Avery Norton; nephew Samuel Norton; His love Jessica Bueno; daughters Paisley and Oaklynn; grandparents Faun Gordon, Rita Herrera, Jay and Betsy Savage and Terry Sterrett; many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Gabe was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
