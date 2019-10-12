|
Gail (Burge) Dobey
Aztec - Gail Dobey (Burge), 65, born December 4, 1953, from Aztec, NM passed October 7,2019. Loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Gail loved Jesus and everyone around her. She was born in Hemet, CA at Camp Pendleton to Ernest and Ila Mae Burge. She spent many years in New Mexico, graduated from Aztec High School and San Juan College. Married Roy Dobey on October 19, 1973, celebrating 46 years this month. She also spent many years in Dallas, Texas and completed her degree at Christ For The Nations Bible Institute. Gail returned to Aztec in 1990 to be with extended family. Her husband, Roy, and her daughters: Rachelle, Beraka, Ila, Evelyn, and Sharon plus her grandchildren: Anthony, Alianna, Cameron, Jessica, Sabrina, Halli, Christina, Jair, Decklyn, Cindy, Asher, Tristan, Yasha, Dallas, Shefah and great-grandchildren: Elaina and Onyx have been her entire life of love. Her mother: Ila Mae and her siblings: Debbie, Randy, Brian and Kevin have also always been her love and support. She was a blessing and love to many, Gail will be missed tremendously. Please come Celebrate her Life on Friday, October 18. 2019 at 4:00pm at First Baptist Church Aztec, 700 Navajo, Aztec, NM. No flowers or plants please. Donate to First Baptist Church Aztec. Family also has a gofundme.com account set up for donations.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019