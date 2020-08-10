1/
Galen M. Diers
Galen M. Diers

Farmington - Galen M. Diers, 31, of Farmington, passed away at the end of July 2020.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1988 to William and Dona Diers.

He graduated from FHS in 2007.

Galen was an amazing server at various restaurants in Farmington and Las Cruces. He was a professional in his field and had a way of making everyone feel cared for and appreciated. He will be greatly missed.

Galen is survived by his parents, William and Dona Diers, daughter, McKenna Villers, daughter, Madelyn Diers and her mom, Maggie McKenzie.

In lieu of flowers please continue Galen's legacy by paying forward a kindness in his memory.

An intimate celebration of Galen's life will be held for family and close friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020, @ 9 AM, at 116 W. Main St. on the back patio.

A virtual viewing will be on Facebook.

Masks and social distancing will be respected.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
