|
|
Galen McCurdy Cunningham
Galen McCurdy Cunningham, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in peace on April 19, 2020. He was 95.
Galen grew up in Apollo, Pennsylvania during the Great Depression. He chose to honorably serve his country as a Marine during WWII. He moved to Albuquerque, where he spent many years working and raising 3 children. In 1979 he remarried and moved to Farmington, NM where he spent many years raising 3 more children.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lois Cunningham; his children Dianna Andrews, Mary Ann Reynolds, Daniel Cunningham, Heidi Ruybalid, June Sandrick, and Thomas Cunningham; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Galen will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Service will be held the last week of July. View updated service info at https://www.alamedamortuary.com/obituary/Galen-Cunningham
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020