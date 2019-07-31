|
|
Gary Armand Spickelmier
Aztec - Gary Armand Spickelmier of Aztec, New Mexico passed away on July 27, 2019 at the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City Utah after a long battle with Leukemia. Gary was born in Marvel, Colorado on July 25, 1939 to Alice Dona Keeton and Walter Kermit Spickelmier. Gary had proudly made it to his 80th birthday at the time of his passing.
Gary graduated from Fredonia High School in 1958. He then moved to Denver to attend an electronics trade school. During his time in Denver, Gary joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Gary was a stalwart church member throughout his life. He served in various callings throughout the years, and he was always willing to do anything he could to serve other church members and the communities in which he lived. In 1960, Gary met his forever soulmate Pat. They were married December 10, 1960 in Price, Utah and went on to be sealed in the St. George, Utah Temple on March 18, 1961. Gary and Pat spent the early years of their marriage in northern Arizona, and they moved to Aztec in 1972. Gary had various jobs over the years and retired from the City of Aztec as the Superintendent of Water and Waste Water after 25 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, wood-working, and spending time with family and his life-long friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his son-in-law Sikahema "Sika" Kauvaka, his mother Alice Dona Keeton, his father Walter Kermit Spickelmier, his brother Curtis Wendell Spickelmier, and his sister-in-law Dolores Joan Ish. Gary is survived by his wife Patricia Lee Spickelmier, his daughters Tammy Kauvaka, Lorrie Bell (Reggie Bell), and Fanon Spickelmier, and his son Jason Spickelmier (Wendy Spickelmier). He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Saturday August 3rd in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 505 N Oliver Ave in Aztec, New Mexico. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral service will begin at 11:30 am and will be officiated by Bishop Vern Andrews. Gary will then be laid to rest at Marvel Cemetery in Marvel, Colorado.
Pallbearers will include Falakiko "Kiko" Kauvaka, Sapolani "Lani" Kauvaka, Braddin Bell, Brycce Bell, Matthew Loveland, and James Spickelmier. Honorary Pallbearers include Jason Spickelmier, Reggie Bell, Kenny Burch, David Johnson, Melvin Heaton, David Fenicum, Robert Heaton, Merlon Cluff, Vern Andrews, John Martin, Tom Stinson, and John Austin.
Gary's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019