Gary Glade Nielson
Farmington - July 17, 1951 - August 17, 2019
Gary Glade Nielson passed from this world in Colorado Springs on August 17, 2019.
Gary was born in Farmington, NM on July 17, 1951, to Glade and Letha (Candy) Nielson. The family later moved to California where brother Rick was born. Glade worked in the Oil Industry and they were transferred several times. During grade school the family lived in Vernal, Utah. Gary always was fond of Vernal and during his childhood referred to Vernal as home. After a short stay in Grand Junction, Colorado, the family returned to Farmington in 1964.
Gary married Franceen Webb and they had 2 children Thorin and Morgana. Gary went to work for San Juan Regional Medical Center and spent over 30 years there as a Critical Care Nurse and built and ran the Risk Manager's office. Gary thought of himself as somewhat of a misanthrope, but during his years at the hospital he touched many lives and would seldom go somewhere without bumping into someone who was happy to see him.
Gary was a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan which allowed for many friendly bets with his Dad and brother. The start of the NFL season was a high point for Gary every year.
Gary is proceeded in death by his father Glade Nielson and his mother Letha (Candy) Nielson. Gary is survived by his son Thorin Nielson, daughter Morgana Nielson (Joseph Spacone), granddaughters Quinlan Nielson and Maddie Nielson, long-time companion Nancy Homler, brother Rick Nielson (Mary) as well as nieces Stephanie (Nielson) Mahnke (Mark) and Erin Nielson (David "Jaxx" Nagro). He is also survived by lifelong friends Art Womak and Bill Mather.
Gary proudly lived his life on his own terms. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 23, 2019