Gary L. Morgan, Sr.
Farmington - 12/10/1946-6/15/2019 Gary was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 10, 1946. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to camp, ride 4 wheelers and fish with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Marty Morgan. He left the best part of himself in 5 children, 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A family memorial will take place at a later date while camping and riding 4 wheelers in the Rocky Mountains that he loved,and having a shot of Crown around the fire at the days end.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019