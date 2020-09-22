Gary Logan Ryan
Farmington - GARY LOGAN RYAN (USAF, MSGT, Ret.)
May 13, 1936 - Sept. 21, 2020
Gary Logan Ryan, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 21, 2020. He was born May 13, 1936 in Colorado Springs, CO to Pat and Kate Ryan.
Gary joined the Air Force in 1954, retiring in 1974. During his service he was stationed all over the world - the Alaskan territory, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, Libya, and the Philippines.
He married Judy Lee Phegley in Buena Vista, CO on September 5, 1955 at his family home. They had four sons during their travels in the Air Force: Greg, Pat, Brad and Jimmy. Judy passed from his life in 1992 after 37 years of marriage.
Gary married Marjorie Allen in 1993 and gained three bonus children, Lee, Karen and Billie. With seven children in his life he was blessed with 16 grandchildren and a multitude of great grandchildren.
He was an active member of the Aztec Presbyterian Church from 1975 until his passing. He loved singing in the choir until dementia stole music from his life.
Gary served on the Aztec City Council and pushed for the cat leash law while in office.
After retiring from the USAF out of Kirtland AFB, Gary worked at Bloomfield Refining for 15 years. In 1995 he retired again and started traveling the country in his RV. Gary and Marj spent many years doing volunteer work around the country through a faith-based organization focused on new construction to disaster relief projects for churches. They were snow birds in their latter years, enjoying warm weather and companionship in parks in southern California and Arizona.
He was a confirmed duffer the last 40 years and enjoyed chasing the white ball until the last months of his life.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.
The family wishes to thank Basin Hospice for their support services through this difficult time.