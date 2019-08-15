Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church Aztec
Gary Perkins


1945 - 2019
Gary Perkins Obituary
Gary Perkins

Aztec - Gary George Perkins left this mortal world to be with the Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Gary was born in Farmington, NM on March 5, 1945, son of George Thomas Perkins and Anna Wood Perkins. The Perkins family lived in Aztec, NM and Gary graduated from Aztec High School in 1963.

Gary is known to all who met, worked with, and loved him as a man of hard work, great creativity, many accomplishments, and a generous heart.

Gary was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in December 2018. He courageously fought the cancer and told us he had been given the 'most beautiful Spring ever' to enjoy. His family and friends loved him in life and honor him in his transition to be with our Heavenly Father.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
