Gayle Lynn Woods Krens
On Saturday, February 8, 2020 the Lord called home his daughter, Gayle Lynn Woods Krens. Gayle was a loving and devout Christian, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all those that had the honor to know her.
Gayle was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 30, 1956. She was the oldest child of Gordon and Marvie Woods of Farmington, New Mexico. She was raised in Farmington alongside her younger brother and sister. Growing up Gayle was an avid dancer from the age of two, and later a dance teacher while attending high school. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1974. There she was a member of her school's track team and participated on the relay team. She was crowned Miss Southeast Princess 1974 in the Connie Mack World Series. Gayle was a very talented artist and after her faith and family, painting was her greatest passion.
Gayle was the devoted wife of 30 years to Ronald P. Krens. The two were married in her parent's backyard on April 22, 1989. Together they raised five beautiful daughters, and were blessed with eight amazing grandchildren. For many years Gayle ran a successful child care business so that she could work from home to be there to raise her older daughters. Later in life she returned to school and pursued her college degree at San Juan College in Farmington, New Mexico. It was there in a history class that she met the love of her life, Ron. She received her degree in 1991, and for several years retained employment as a paralegal. Gayle returned to running her household full time to raise her youngest children. From August of 2005 until June of 2018 alongside her husband Ron, Gayle owned and operated the Dairy Queen located in Aztec, New Mexico. She poured her amazing artistry skill into decorating many of the cakes for her business. Gayle was a great fan of basketball and volunteered as a coach when her daughters were younger and she never missed a Warriors game. She was a devoted dog lover, and had many over the years by her side. Above all, following her faith in Jesus Christ our Lord and being a wife and mother was the greatest calling she had in her life.
Gayle is survived by her husband Ronald Krens, her brother Scott Woods and wife Angie, sister Brenda Rivera and husband Freddy, step-father Bill Thomson; her Daughters Amber Deenihan and husband Thomas, Shannon Szumlinski and husband Danny, Keisha Farnsworth and husband Byron, Mikayla and Kaitlyn Krens and Stephen Bush; grandchildren Hannah, Brennan, and Ireland Deenihan, Isaiah Szumlinski, John Ryan, Ian, Olivia, and Kingsly Farnsworth, and 6 nieces and nephews and their children.
Gayle is preceded in death by her father Gordon Woods and mother Marvie Woods-Thomson.
A viewing will be held at Brewer, Lee, and Larkin Funeral home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church 865 N Dustin Ave in Farmington. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery 1606 N Dustin Ave in Farmington. Pallbearers will be Thomas Deenihan, Danny Szumlinski, Stephen Bush, Mitchell Woods, John Ryan Farnsworth, Isaiah Szumlinski.
Care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee, and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E Ute St in Farmington 505-325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at serenityandcompany.com
