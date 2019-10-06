|
|
Gayleen Bernice Garcia
Aztec - Gayleen Bernice Garcia, 55, of Aztec, NM passed away September 26, 2019. Gayleen was born to parents Nicholas Garcia and DeeAnna Jones on September 4, 1964. She was born in Cody, Wyoming and also lived in Hoodsport Washington before coming back to San Juan County, where she spent most of her life. She waited tables at the Brass Apple for 15 years and worked as an Educational Assistant at Aztec High School until the end of 2018. She had four children; Nic, Zak, Keegan and Eleyna and one grandchild; Shelbi. Her Children and her granddaughter were her life and she did everything for them. Her favorite hobbies included pottery with her "mud buddies", crocheting, yard selling and playing backgammon with her kids. Gayleen was a beautiful and selfless woman and will be dearly missed by her family and many people in the community. Her life will be cherished and carried on through those that love her. Gayleen is preceded in death by her parents; Nicholas Garcia and DeeAnna Chevalier (Jones). She is survived by sons; Rafael Nicolas Brown, Zakary Poteet and Keegan Poteet, daughter; Eleyna Poteet, brothers; Victor Garcia, Steve Garcia and Eddie Garcia, sister; JoDee Cooley, granddaughter; Shelbi Brown.
Gayleen's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N. Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-325-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019