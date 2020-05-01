Resources
Gaylon C. Young

Gaylon C. Young Obituary
Gaylon C. Young

Farmington - Gaylon Young was born in Brownfield,Texas to Carrel and Francis Young. He grew up on a cotton farm in Brownfield where he attended and graduated school. Gaylon moved to Durango,Colorado in 1966 where he eventually met Amanda (Elaine) Sisson, whom he fell in love with and married February 14, 1970. The couple settled in Farmington, New Mexico where Gaylon and Elaine had one child "Brett" who was born in November 1972.

Gaylon worked most of his life selling truck parts for many different brands over his lifetime.. He also loved the mountains. Him and Elaine would often take motorcycle trips together touring the mountains of Southern Colorado.

Gaylon also enjoyed having dogs around and treated them as if they were his other kids. Gaylon's love of a lifetime was Elaine. They did everything together up until her passing February 17, 2015.

Gaylon was also proceeded in death by his mother Francis Young and his father Carrel Young of Brownfield, Texas. Gaylon leaves behind 2 brothers; Phil Young of Brownfield, Texas and David Young of Abilene, Texas. He also leaves behind one son; Brett Young of Farmington, New Mexico.

Gaylon's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation in Farmington, New Mexico where cremation will take place.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
