Archuletas - Jose Eugenio (Gene) Archuleta 87 of Archuletas, NM went to be with our lord on July 2, 2019. Gene enlisted in the Army, and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged, and returned home to Archuletas and began construction work building the Navajo Dam. Gene enjoyed farming/ranching. He lived life to the fullest. Gene was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maclavio and Bennia Archuleta, his parents, Toribio and Crecencia Archuleta, his siblings, Jose, Thomas, Lupita, Lugardo, Natibida, Cliofes, Belarmino (Satch), Pablo, Evanjelia, Benito, Lydia, Elena, Atonacio, and Max, He is also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Archuleta. Gene is survived by his wife Abenilde Munoz Archuleta, his son Isidor (Ginger) Archuleta, his daughters Gloria Archuleta Florez (Frank), Yolanda Bingham (Gary), DiAnn Archuleta Torrez (James) ten grandchildren, Fidel (Deidra) Florez, Florence (Matt) Martin, Francella Florez, Ryan (Margaret) LeFebre, Bryan Archuleta, Isidor Archuleta, Candice (Omar) Ramirez, Nathan (Sunni) Bingham Bernadette (Fernando) Enriquez, Alaina (Kat) Martinez, Benjamin (Matraca) Martinez, Anthony Martinez, Dustin Sanchez, and 22 Great grandchildren.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 7, 2019
