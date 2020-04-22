|
Gene Burson
Bald Knob, AR - Gene Burson, 84 went to meet his Lord and Savior April 14, 2020, in Bald Knob, AR. He was born to Arthur and Mamie Burson (both preceding him in death) in Pie Town, NM, January 3, 1936, in a one room dirt floor house. One of nineteen children, sixteen preceding him in death. Chester Burson (Helen) his brother and best friend, and his sister, Alberta Corley (Don) both surviving him.
Gene was raised in Belen, NM where he graduated Belen High School in 1956 and met and married his first wife Billie (Ellis) Neff. They had three children that survive him. Eldest son, Terry Burson (Debbie) 3 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren, Son, Daryl Burson (Jeannie) 4 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, Daughter, Kaye Jennings (Jerry) 2 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild.
In 1969 he married Carmen Wood (preceding him in death) having Step-son, Gary Wood (Carol) 2 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren, Step-son, Randy Wood (Kara) 3 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren, Step-daughter, Leslie Wood (preceding him in death), and Son, Matthew Wood (Dacia) 2 Grandchildren.
In 2004 he married Frieda (Mott) Burson, having Step-son Gary Gun (Cinda) 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild, Step-daughter, Tracy Stockton (Jeremy) 3 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren, Step-son, Frankie Gleason (Angela) 5 Grandchildren.
Gene and his wife were active in their church and supported many missionaries from all over the world. They lived in the Four Corners for many years. Gene was quite the entrepreneur. He loved the thrill of the next deal or venture and never met a stranger. He thrived on the stress and wasn't afraid to start something new. He started with nothing and in the beginning drove trucks, sold vacuums and sewing machines, was a car salesman and then later owned bars (he was quite the pool shark). He dabbled in the oil field (Action Oil Company), built new homes (GCB Construction), started a vehicle towing company (Hi-Country Towing) and multiple car lots (Action Auto Sales, Hi-Country Chevrolet, Hi-Mesa Truck and Auto to name a few). He was known for being very generous and would "give the shirt off of his back" for those friends and family that needed help in any way. Once he moved to Oklahoma, he started another car lot and went into the restaurant business. He loved to visit with customers and to make the biscuits. He had many ups and downs in his businesses but never gave up trying. His favorite saying was "One day at a time". His biggest loves and joys in life were from all the people he knew, friends, customers, family, along with his dogs, raising cows, farming, playing cards and dominoes. He was a practical joker who loved to laugh and he will truly be missed.
Due to Covid 19 a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
