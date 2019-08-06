|
Aztec - Gene Cade Hamilton
August 6, 1918 - July 25, 2019
Gene Hamilton, 100, long time resident of Aztec was born in Danville, Illinois to May and Fay Hamilton. In 1936 Gene graduated from Wingate High School in Wingate Indiana. From 1936 - 1937 he went to the Sherwood Music Conservatory in Chicago. In 1938-1940 he attended and graduated from CSU with a degree in music. In 1940-1941 he taught in Delores, Colorado. He found his way to Aztec in 1941 where he was the band director at Aztec Schools until he joined the WW II effort. He served in the U.S. Navy as a medic in the Navy Medical Corp from 1942 - 1945. He returned to Aztec Schools and taught music until he retired from teaching in 1973.
His proudest teaching moment was in 1953 when the AHS marching band took first place honors at the N.M. State Fair parade.
He was a real estate agent from 1973-1992.
On October 12, 1946 Gene married Kathryn Hall. They were married for 72 years.
Gene is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughters, Patricia Bloomgren, Janice Baxter, grandchildren, Michael Baxter, Kevin Baxter, Kara (Randy) Topper, Brian Bloomgren, great grandchildren, Cruz and Linnea Topper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, May and Fay Hamilton. His aunt and uncle, Lena and Wesley Blythe.
Graveside services will be held August 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Aztec Cemetery.
Graveside services will be held August 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Aztec Cemetery.
