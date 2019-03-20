Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Delmar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Ann Delmar


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geneva Ann Delmar Obituary
Geneva Ann Delmar

Aztec - Geneva Ann Delmar, 37, of Aztec, NM passed away February 17,2019 in Farmington. Geneva was born May 4, 1981 in Farmington, NM to parents Raymond L. Bell Jr. and Dolores Ann Bell. She is preceded in death by her late husband Gregory P. Delmar. Geneva is survived by her son; Joseph A. Delmar, parents; Raymond L. Bell Jr. and Dolores A. Bell, brother; Raymond L. Bell III and sister; Rose A. Boulch. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at Bethany Christian Church on March 23, 2019. Reception(Pot-Luck) to follow service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now