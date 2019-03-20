|
Geneva Ann Delmar
Aztec - Geneva Ann Delmar, 37, of Aztec, NM passed away February 17,2019 in Farmington. Geneva was born May 4, 1981 in Farmington, NM to parents Raymond L. Bell Jr. and Dolores Ann Bell. She is preceded in death by her late husband Gregory P. Delmar. Geneva is survived by her son; Joseph A. Delmar, parents; Raymond L. Bell Jr. and Dolores A. Bell, brother; Raymond L. Bell III and sister; Rose A. Boulch. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at Bethany Christian Church on March 23, 2019. Reception(Pot-Luck) to follow service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019