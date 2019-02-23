Resources
Genevieve Noswood,73, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born December 4, 1946 to Roger Noswood and Rachel Barber Noswood in Shiprock, NM. She is survived by her sons James L. Bitah, Jr. of Shiprock, NM, and Fernando Bitah of Portland, Oregon, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sisters Leona Bennett of Shiprock, NM and Helena Bird of Glendale, AZ, and many nieces and nephews. Genevieve was laid to rest in a private burial. She is loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2019
