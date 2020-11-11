1/1
George Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Brown

Farmington - George Douglas "Doug" Brown passed away after a long illness on November 08, 2020.

Born in Garden City, Kansas, he grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he attended Albuquerque High School. Doug brought his family to Farmington in 1971.

He is survived by his wife Carol of 55 years, two daughters, Sundae Bolin of Portales, New Mexico, and Sharon Rowley also of Portales. Six grandchildren (who were his joy), and 10 great grandchildren.

Always a hunter, fisherman, and general outdoorsman. He will be missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved