George Brown



Farmington - George Douglas "Doug" Brown passed away after a long illness on November 08, 2020.



Born in Garden City, Kansas, he grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he attended Albuquerque High School. Doug brought his family to Farmington in 1971.



He is survived by his wife Carol of 55 years, two daughters, Sundae Bolin of Portales, New Mexico, and Sharon Rowley also of Portales. Six grandchildren (who were his joy), and 10 great grandchildren.



Always a hunter, fisherman, and general outdoorsman. He will be missed.









