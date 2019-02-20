George E. Coleman was born in Stratford, Oklahoma in 1932.

He graduated Coleman High School in 1950. He then attended San Angelo Junior College for 1 yr. He left school to work in the oilfield until he was drafted into the Navy in 1952. He served until he got out in 1954. He then came to Farmington , N.M. and worked for Homco.

He left Homco and purchased Nelson specialty and changed the name to Texas Equipment. He owned that business for 10 years before selling it. He then purchased a drilling rig and started Coleman Drilling Co. As time continued, he purchased Big A Well Service and started Sunco Trucking and Coleman Oil And Gas, Inc. He grew the service businesses over the years, and sold them in 1998, retaining and then focusing on Coleman Oil And Gas, Inc., as an Operator and Producer of natural gas. He continued to be active in the business until his death. He went to work every day right up to the end.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years ( Barbara) and four children ( John, Chris, Katie, Jeff), 18 Grandchildren, and 5 Great Grandchildren.

He was a member of Sacred heart Parish.

Services to be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Rosary at 9am and Mass at 10am. Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary