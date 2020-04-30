|
George lived 82 years before he went home to meet his Savior. He was born the only child of Isabella Vigil in Trinidad, CO and grew up on a ranch in Trinchera, CO. He was the only male in his graduating class of seven. As a young adult he worked as a rancher. He later worked in Los Alamos for Atomic Energy, then as an Ironworker. He finished he career at Graves Oil and Butane. His retirement years were spent helping people in need, studying his Bible and telling stories.
George was preceded in death by his mother, Isabella. He is survived by sons, David (Gail) Ward, Patrick (Holly) Ward, Kelly (Linda) Ward, Joseph (Jeannie) Ward; James (Kristen) Ward; daughter Melissa (Larry) Baugh; grandchildren, Paige, Arik, Miranda, DJ, Marissa, Ryan, Skyler, Minuette, Benjamin, Joshua, one on the way; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Elizabeth, Roger and Bennet.
George will be greatly missed by his family and friends
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020