George Wimsatt



Bloomfield - George Wesley Wimsatt



December 24, 1927 - April 26, 2019



George Wesley Wimsatt (Pops), 91, of Bloomfield, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.



George was born in Santa Rita, NM on December 24, 1927. After proudly serving in the US Navy, he began working on a seismograph crew that ended up in Nebraska. It was there that he met the love of his life, Patsy June, while she was working as a waitress in a two table restaurant in Oshkosh. They married on September 16, 1951 and eventually settled in Bloomfield, NM, where they raised their family.



George worked for the El Paso Natural Gas Company, with 37 years of distinguished service and was retired for 34 years at the time of his passing. He was President of the Bloomfield Bobcat Booster Club in 1970 and a lifetime member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #1747.



He loved pheasant hunting, playing pitch, drinking beer in the basement with the guys, and was known to play pranks on his fellow co-workers and, later, on his caretakers in the nursing home. Some of his favorite memories were of visiting his mother and father-in-law in Nebraska.



Members of his surviving family include his sons, Don and Kelly Wimsatt, Gary and Jolene Wimsatt, Randall and Marian Wimsatt and daughter, Victoria and Brad Wenzel; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Alma Wimsatt.



Family members who preceded George in death include his wife of 52 years, Patsy June Wimsatt; his brothers, Roy Wimsatt and Robert Wimsatt and wife, Evelyn; his sister, Betty Royster and husband, Don; his sister-in-law, Micky Gordon.



Pops was admired and loved by many people. He leaves us with memories of his love, kindness, and laughter and, although he will be greatly missed, his words of wisdom will stay in our hearts forever.



A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 7455 Foothills Drive, Farmington, NM (505) 325-3420.



Pastor Bror Erickson will be officiating. A lunch will follow the service in the Community Hall at the church.



Pallbearers will be Ricky Wenzel, Brian Wimsatt, Adam Wimsatt, Luke Wimsatt, Josh Jones, Wayne Peace, Tyler Smith, and Justin Weststeyn.



The family of George Wimsatt would like to express our sincere gratitude to the wonderful ladies at the Beehive Assisted Living Facility. Thank you Amanda, Vanessa, Jean, Sandra, and Bernadette for taking such good care of Pops.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache Street, Farmington, NM (505) 325-2211.



Visitation will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm. at Farmington Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 1, 2019