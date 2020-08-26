Georgia M. Pecoraro



Farmington - Georgia M. Pecoraro of Farmington, New Mexico, left for her heavenly home at the golden age of 90, on Thursday, August 20, 2020.



In 1930, Georgia was born in Gallup, New Mexico to Michael G. Plese and Mary Kauzlaric Plese and was the proud older sister to brothers, Michael Jr. and Anthony. She loved school and was active in Girl Scouting. Georgia graduated from Gallup High School in 1947, and was actually awarded a full 4-year PepsiCola National Merit Scholarship. Her senior year, she was hailed as Gallup High's Tiger Queen and Homecoming Queen. Georgia inherited a tremendous work ethic from her parents, and after graduation worked for seven years as the secretary to the superintendent for the Gallup Public Schools. She met her husband, Dr. Joseph Pecoraro at a baseball game and married him on September 27, 1954. Georgia and Joe were married for 54 years and together raised five children. Georgia was a dedicated Homemaker and for many years was also a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader, including being on the Girl Scout State Board. She also found time to teach Catechism at Sacred Heart Church for a number of years and she was a prominent member of the Legion of Mary, Sacred Heart School Board, St. Anne's Altar Society, Parish Council and other church organizations. A lover of arts, she created many ceramic family treasures and took pleasure in playing the keyboard at the neighboring nursing homes. Georgia inherited her love of cooking and baking from her mother, and passed that love down to her children and grandchildren, which included the families' povatica (nutroll), ravioli, Italian fig cookie and tamale making sessions. Later in life, she opened a religious goods, consignment and antique shop, "Grandma*s Corner" in Aztec. She enjoyed meeting people, listening to their life stories , and helping them find creative and religious gifts for their loved ones.



Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Kauzlaric Plese, her husband Dr. Joseph Pecoraro, her brother Anthony Plese and many in-laws and cousins. She is survived by her brother, Michael M. Plese, her two sons, Frank and Dr. Anthony Pecoraro; her three daughters, Trish (Charlie) Arena, Mary Catherine (Mickey) O'Hare, and RoseAnn (Dr. Michael) McGowan, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren whom she loved so much. Pallbearers were Christopher and Nicholas Pecoraro, Mickey and Keegan O'Hare, Dr. Michael McGowan and Ethan Ackerlund. Honorary Pallbearers were Michael M. Plese, Charlie Arena, Andrew Pecoraro, Michael H.L. Plese, John Valdiviez , and Jake Beasley.



Georgia was the most selfless, patient, kind, generous, and loving person our family has ever known. We will miss her immensely, but are so grateful for the beautiful legacy she has left behind. We're happy to know she's now reunited with her husband, brother and parents. She will always be our "Georgia Peach."



A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial for Georgia, was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington, on Monday, August 24, 2020. Officiating were Father Tim Farrell and Father Jeff King, with Father Joe Blonski concelebrating. Funeral Arrangements were handled by Cope Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Georgia's name, to LifeGuard at



P. O. Box 2095, Durango, CO 81302.









