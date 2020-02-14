Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
View Map
Resources
Georgia Y. Archuleta


1940 - 2020
Georgia Y. Archuleta Obituary
Georgia Y. Archuleta

Farmington - Georgia Y. Archuleta, age 79 of Farmington, NM, passed away on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020. She was born to George and Bonnie Duncan on November 4th, 1940. Georgia graduated High School in Bayfield, CO. Later met Anthony (Tony) Archuleta. They fell in Love and were married for 59 years. She loved to try new recipes and entertain. She and Tony frequently had delicious parties at their home and everyone was welcomed. She will always be missed by All. Georgia is survived by her Husband Tony Archuleta, Daughter Kay Jackson and her Husband Robert, her Son Mike Archuleta and Fiancé Kim. Her Brother Bill Cronister and Wife Stephanie. Grandchildren, Nicole and Partner Daniel, Cody, Allie and Husband Blake, Austin, and Maddie. Her Great Grandchildren Salem, Delilah, Orion and Preslie. Also Carradine, Brother in-laws, Sister in-laws, her nephews and nieces. Preceded in death was her Son Mark Archuleta, her Mother Bonnie Cronister, Father George Duncan and Sister Linda Johnson. A memorial will be held at Brewer, Lee, and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St., Farmington NM. On Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at 4PM. Following the memorial will be a Celebration of Life at a different location.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020
