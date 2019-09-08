|
Georgianna (Georgie) Marie Glass
Bloomfield - Georgianna (Georgie) Marie Glass, 71, of Bloomfield, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Farmington, N.M. Georgie was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Joseph R. and Jeni M. (DeVito) Piccillo. Georgie was a medical transcriptionist and chiropractic assistant. Her interests included needle work, crochet and writing. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jacqueline.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Robin I. Glass of Bloomfield; sister Joanne (Wallace) Rafferty of Farmington; sons Frank J. (Rebecca) Wesolek of Phoenix, AZ, and Dale F. (Xiao Yu) Wesolek Jr. of Irvine, CA; daughter Danielle M. Wesolek; and three grandchildren.
Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation in Farmington is in charge of arrangements. Memorial service plans have not been finalized.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019