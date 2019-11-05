|
Gerald Joe
Blanding, UT - Gerald Joe, 42, born Feb 23, 1977 of Blanding, UT, formerly of Teec Nos Pos, AZ. A father, son, nephew and cousin.
Girlfriend Marjorie Cornfield; two children Dylan W. Joe and Nizhoni Joe; mother Betty Mays; brothers Sinn Keno, Kilo Flint, Hud Falcon Mays; sister Augusta A. Salazar; aunty Lucy Jones-Salazar; uncle Delphin Salazar, Dwayne and Westley Billsie; lots of cousins, nephews and nieces.
Grandson of late Ben Jones Todeaheeny and Daisy Jones.
Saturday services on 11-09-19 at Desert View Funeral Home at 10:00am. Burial at Kirtland & Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019