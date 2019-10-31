|
Gerald Reeves
Bloomfield - Gerald "Jeep" Eldion Reeves, born July 5, 1940, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019.
Gerald is proceeded in death by his parents Olive and Eldion Reeves, his sister Carolyn Duke, his daughter Kari Kay Reeves and granddaughters Sashelle Reeves and Jourdain Reeves. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sherryl Reeves, sons Kane (Cathleen) Reeves, Chad (Louise) Reeves, Cory Reeves. Grandchildren Arielle (Jacob) Potter, Brendon Reeves, Izabelle Reeves, Michelle (Justin) Bryant, Samantha, Jake Donovan; Misty, Dennessa Starkey; great grandchildren Atlas, Aries and Agnes Potter; Carson and River Bryant, Zoey, Emma Starkey and Amber Johnson.
Special recognition also to Augustine Benally who was a wonderful friend to Gerald and a caregiver to his family.
Gerald was born in Limon, Colorado and grew up in the oilfield camps of Rangely, Colorado. He attended Mesa College in Grand Junction before joining the United States Navy in 1959, where he served as an ADR3 on board the USS Ranger (CV-61), based in Alameda, California until 1963.
After an Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Gerald went to school in Pueblo, Colorado and obtained his Associates Degree while raising his family. Gerald then went to work in the oil industry on the Drilling Rigs where he called himself an "Educated Roughneck". He was a Derrickhand, often working the "morning tower" shift.
In 1973 Gerald and his family moved to Bloomfield where he monitored well locations for Conoco and Burlington until his retirement.
Gerald was a true family man who loved attending all his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by his family. He was kind and well respected by everyone he came into contact with.
A memorial service will be held Friday November 8, 2019 at 1100 hours at Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache Street Farmington.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019