Gerald Wayne Hicks, Sr



Gerald Wayne Hicks, Sr, 78, passed away on August 28th, 2020. He was born May 10th, 1942 in Farmington, NM to Roy and Lorene Hicks. He was one of ten children and was very proud of his upbringing and the morals, value, and work ethic that his parents instilled in him.



He began working at a very young age for the family business, Hicks House Moving Company. He also worked for Western Tire & Appliance for ten years, spent 25 years as General Manager of Southwest Building Block, and finished off his working career with The Millworks in Durango and Southwest Agriculture in Gem Village as their resident "fix-it" guy.



Gerald married Margaret Kay Havely on June 17th,1962. They were married for 33 years and had three children together. Gerald Wayne Jr, Leslie Carol and Marianne Tenneil. The couple divorced in 1994.



Gerald met Rebecca Graves in 2004 and they spent their years together fishing, camping, and roaming the NM & CO lands scouting for wildlife, checking out the landscape and just enjoying being together out in the wilderness with their little dog, Skeeter.



Gerald was always working on some sort of project. He loved to build things and could fix anything with a motor. It always made him happy when someone brought him something that wasn't working and he was able to fix it for them. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and spent every second he could in his truck driving around finding new things to see in the great lands of the Four Corners. He was loved by everyone who met him and was always willing to give a helping hand. His smile could light up a room and his blue eyes always had a twinkle.



Gerald will be greatly missed by his loving family; his life partner, Rebecca Graves, his son, Gerald Hicks, Jr of Farmington, NM and his two daughters, Leslie Phillips of Farmington, NM & Marianne Lemons (Jeremiah) of Spokane, WA, 8 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren (plus one on the way), his brothers Bobby (Samantha) of Grand Junction, CO, Larry of Whitewater, CO, Darrell (Kimberly) of La Plata, NM, and Terry (Sue) of Aztec, NM, his sisters, Shirley Moore of Grand Junction, Linda Clayton (Larry) of Phoenix, AZ and Rae Jean Bachel (Curt) of Golden, CO, along with numerous nieces & nephews, & a life-long group of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Berna Dawn (Chubby) Gary and his brother Joe Hicks.



Gerald was loved dearly by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. For information about the celebration of life, please contact a family member.









