Funeral services for our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, Geraldine Ann Platero, 46, will be at 10 am Friday, October 11, 2019 at Teel Sikaad Full Gospel Church. Burial will be in Kirtland Cemetery in Kirtland, NM. Reception will take place at Rena Begay residence at Gallegos Wash.
Geraldine passed on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Farmington. She was born January 19, 1973 in Shiprock, NM to Johnson and Rosie Ray. She was born into the Water Edge Clan and born for the Folded Arms Clan. Her maternal grandmother was Mountain Cove Clan.
Survivors include her daughter, Shande Authur and her two sons Zachariah Bitsuie and Caleb Yazzie. Her parents Johnson and Rosie Ray. Her sister Roselyn (Christoper) Atencio. Her brothers Randy Toledo, Shanto (Delores) Ray, Jefferson Ray, Jason (Maddie) Ray, Jameson Ray, Brandon Ray, and Santo Ray II; Neices Raquel Watchman, Kree Ray, Paige Ray, and Meadow Ray; Nephews Justin Watchman Jr. Joshua Watchman, Athadeus Ray, and Christian Atencio; Grandchildren Annabel Watchman, Ryder Lamone. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
