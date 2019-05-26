|
Geraldine McGarrh
Farmington - Geraldine McGarrh passed away at the age of 90 on Friday, May 24th 2019 in her home of Farmington, New Mexico, while being surrounded by family.
Gerrie McGarrh was born in Los Angeles, California in 1929. In 1945, she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico and graduated high school. Soon after, she married J.C. Wray and moved to what would become her long-term home of Farmington, New Mexico. Together, J.C. and Gerrie opened J.C.'s Menswear located on Main Street. Gerrie went on to become a successful realtor for Walter's Real Estate. In her spare time, Gerrie was always involved in her community while enjoying playing bridge and caring for her dog, Bell.
Gerrie is survived by her three sons and daughter-in-laws, Larry and Elvia, Ricky and Cindy, and David and Jessie; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.
The funeral service will be held at Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28th at 2:00pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 26, 2019