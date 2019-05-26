Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine McGarrh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine McGarrh


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine McGarrh Obituary
Geraldine McGarrh

Farmington - Geraldine McGarrh passed away at the age of 90 on Friday, May 24th 2019 in her home of Farmington, New Mexico, while being surrounded by family.

Gerrie McGarrh was born in Los Angeles, California in 1929. In 1945, she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico and graduated high school. Soon after, she married J.C. Wray and moved to what would become her long-term home of Farmington, New Mexico. Together, J.C. and Gerrie opened J.C.'s Menswear located on Main Street. Gerrie went on to become a successful realtor for Walter's Real Estate. In her spare time, Gerrie was always involved in her community while enjoying playing bridge and caring for her dog, Bell.

Gerrie is survived by her three sons and daughter-in-laws, Larry and Elvia, Ricky and Cindy, and David and Jessie; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

The funeral service will be held at Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28th at 2:00pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now