Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Thompson's Shop
Dove Creek, CO
Gerold Donavon Harmon


A Celebration of life, potluck luncheon gathering for Gerold Donavon Harmon (Jerry) 71 of Bloomfield, NM will be held 12 pm, Saturday May 11, 2019 at Thompson's Shop in Dove Creek, CO.

Jerry was born June 11, 1947 to Roscoe Harmon and Leona Hulse in Farmington, NM. Jerry Passed away the evening of May 2, 2019 at UNM Hospital in Abq, NM.

He is survived by his wife Sally Harmon, Son Randy Harmon (Jenna) of Arriola, CO, Daughter Jody Shipman of CO, Son Brandon Harmon of CO Stepdaughter Barbara of NM, Brother Arthur Harmon (Fran) of Eureka, CA, Granddaughter Autumn Harmon and several other grandchildren, and Niece Launa Delp (Jon).
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 7, 2019
