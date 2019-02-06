|
1936 – 2019
Gilbert G. Gonzales, 82, of Farmington, NM, passed away January 30, 2019 in Farmington, NM. Gilbert was born October 5, 1936 in Chilili, NM to Maria Dolores Lucero and Manuel Gonzales.
He was a hardworking man better known for his years as a truck driver. He traveled the roads from coast to coast. He was always a very giving man, he would not hesitate to give you the last dollar in his pocket.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia "Cissy" Gonzales; son, Harry Gonzales; parents, Maria Dolores Lucero and Manuel Gonzales.
He is survived by his sons, Tony (Patsy) Gonzales, Gilbert (Maria) Gonzales Jr.; daughter, Kathy (Pete) DeLara; grand-daughter, Candace (Matthew) Gallegos; great-grandchildren, Emma and Elizabeth; and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Church located at 2100 E. 20th St., Farmington, NM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin Ave., Farmington, NM. Reception to follow at St. Mary's Church.
Gilbert's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St., in Farmington, NM. (505)325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019