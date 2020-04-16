|
|
Gilbert Walker Kennedy
Farmington - Gilbert Walker Kennedy went to be with the Lord April 11, 2020 in Farmington, NM.
Gilbert was born on November 20, 1930 in Burkburnett, Texas to his parents James C. and Martha Kennedy. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas for 38 years. Gilbert met the love his life Bertha Kennedy in Wichita Falls, TX they were married on May 23, 1960. Gilbert loved his Wife, family and God. Gilbert loved baseball, football and the rodeo. He also enjoyed fishing camping and hiking. Gilbert was a gifted gardener who was able to grow the most beautiful roses and peaches the size of a softball.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his wife Bertha Kennedy, son; Jackie Kennedy, Father; James C. Kennedy, Mother; Martha Kennedy and brother; Claude Kennedy. He is survived by daughter; Sharon Long, son-in-law; Bob Long, granddaughter; Samantha Horn, and great-granddaughters; Trinity Horn and Ellie Blanco.
Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens in Farmington, NM
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020