Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Walker Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Walker Kennedy Obituary
Gilbert Walker Kennedy

Farmington - Gilbert Walker Kennedy went to be with the Lord April 11, 2020 in Farmington, NM.

Gilbert was born on November 20, 1930 in Burkburnett, Texas to his parents James C. and Martha Kennedy. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas for 38 years. Gilbert met the love his life Bertha Kennedy in Wichita Falls, TX they were married on May 23, 1960. Gilbert loved his Wife, family and God. Gilbert loved baseball, football and the rodeo. He also enjoyed fishing camping and hiking. Gilbert was a gifted gardener who was able to grow the most beautiful roses and peaches the size of a softball.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his wife Bertha Kennedy, son; Jackie Kennedy, Father; James C. Kennedy, Mother; Martha Kennedy and brother; Claude Kennedy. He is survived by daughter; Sharon Long, son-in-law; Bob Long, granddaughter; Samantha Horn, and great-granddaughters; Trinity Horn and Ellie Blanco.

Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens in Farmington, NM
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -