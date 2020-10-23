Glenn BenvegnoFarmington - Glenn S. Benvegno, 66, of Farmington, NM., passed away on October 21, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1954 in Easton, Pennsylvania to John and Patricia Benvegno.Glenn was a man of few words. He lived a simple life, and was most happy when surrounded by the ones he loved. He will be missed.Glenn was preceded in death by his parents John and Patricia Benvegno; brother Richard Benvegno; grandparents Anthony and Mary Benvegno, Albert and Gladys Neel.Glenn is survived by his son Calib Sanchez; daughter Sarah Sanchez; brothers Sterling "Butch" Mack, Brian Mack, Mark Benvegno, Carl Benvegno and John Benvegno; sister Edie Mest; grandchildren Elora Mull and John Sanchez.