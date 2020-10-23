1/1
Glenn Benvegno
1954 - 2020
Glenn Benvegno

Farmington - Glenn S. Benvegno, 66, of Farmington, NM., passed away on October 21, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1954 in Easton, Pennsylvania to John and Patricia Benvegno.

Glenn was a man of few words. He lived a simple life, and was most happy when surrounded by the ones he loved. He will be missed.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents John and Patricia Benvegno; brother Richard Benvegno; grandparents Anthony and Mary Benvegno, Albert and Gladys Neel.

Glenn is survived by his son Calib Sanchez; daughter Sarah Sanchez; brothers Sterling "Butch" Mack, Brian Mack, Mark Benvegno, Carl Benvegno and John Benvegno; sister Edie Mest; grandchildren Elora Mull and John Sanchez.






Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
