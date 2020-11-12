1/1
Gloria Ann Kellogg
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Ann Kellogg

Farmington - Gloria was born May 27, 1961, in Tuba City, Arizona, into the Naakai dine'é (Mexican clan), born for the Ashii hí Clan (Salt).

She passed away on November 8, 2020, at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico due to complications with COVID-19.

She loved the time she spent with her grandparents in Bitter Springs, Arizona.

Gloria met her husband Mike at Window Rock High School. She studied three years at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico, pursuing electrical engineering.

She was a beautiful, compassionate woman who helped raised three children. Gloria believed in the Lord's teaching and treating everyone with respect.

She was God's light on Earth and believed she could make it a better place.

Gloria was a Girl Scout leader in Muskogee and Stillwater, Okla. and Lewiston, New York. It was important for her to help lift up the young girls in her community to achieve their goals and dreams.

That spirit carried over into her time as a Montessori and Head Start teacher in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Begay, grandfather Harry Sloan Sr., grandmother Hilda Sloan, grandfather Andrew Begay, grandmother Helen Begay and grandmother Helen Drake.

Survived by her husband Michael Kellogg, her children Joshua Kellogg, Gabrielle Kellogg and Jillian Kellogg, mother Freda Drake, step-father Elroy Drake, and siblings Karen Lee, Kristine Begay-Janzi and Benjamin Drake.

Gloria's wishes were to be cremated and having her ashes spread at locations which brought her joy and happiness.

A celebration of life will take place sometime in 2021 when it's safe to gather in groups in order to keep all her loved ones safe.

Gloria's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice, 804 N. Dustin Avenue in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-9611. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved