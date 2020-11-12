Gloria Ann Kellogg
Farmington - Gloria was born May 27, 1961, in Tuba City, Arizona, into the Naakai dine'é (Mexican clan), born for the Ashii hí Clan (Salt).
She passed away on November 8, 2020, at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico due to complications with COVID-19.
She loved the time she spent with her grandparents in Bitter Springs, Arizona.
Gloria met her husband Mike at Window Rock High School. She studied three years at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico, pursuing electrical engineering.
She was a beautiful, compassionate woman who helped raised three children. Gloria believed in the Lord's teaching and treating everyone with respect.
She was God's light on Earth and believed she could make it a better place.
Gloria was a Girl Scout leader in Muskogee and Stillwater, Okla. and Lewiston, New York. It was important for her to help lift up the young girls in her community to achieve their goals and dreams.
That spirit carried over into her time as a Montessori and Head Start teacher in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Gloria was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Begay, grandfather Harry Sloan Sr., grandmother Hilda Sloan, grandfather Andrew Begay, grandmother Helen Begay and grandmother Helen Drake.
Survived by her husband Michael Kellogg, her children Joshua Kellogg, Gabrielle Kellogg and Jillian Kellogg, mother Freda Drake, step-father Elroy Drake, and siblings Karen Lee, Kristine Begay-Janzi and Benjamin Drake.
Gloria's wishes were to be cremated and having her ashes spread at locations which brought her joy and happiness.
A celebration of life will take place sometime in 2021 when it's safe to gather in groups in order to keep all her loved ones safe.
Gloria's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice, 804 N. Dustin Avenue in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-9611. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
