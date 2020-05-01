|
Gloria Curtis
Farmington - The amazing life of Gloria Curtis began on June 15, 1931 in Rifle, CO. She graduated from Rifle High School and attended college at Southwestern Bible College in Texas. She enjoyed music and was a talented piano, organ and accordion player. She met Emmitt Curtis while playing piano for his vocal trio during a church service in Colorado. They corresponded during his military assignment in Korea and were married on September 5, 1953 shortly after his return from the war. Gloria and Emmitt lived many places in New Mexico, finally settling in Farmington to raise their two children Randall and Melanie.
Gloria was an amazing artist and loved to create oil paintings and ceramics. The mountains, wildlife, flowers and biblical scenes were some of her favorite subjects to paint. She loved being in the mountains and would climb a steep slope to get the perfect picture of a wild flower or to catch a site of a deer. She enjoyed spending time with her family by having a picnic in the mountains reminiscing about old times with sister, Dorothy, or playing a fierce game of dominos. Some of her favorite things were chocolate, sweet tea, jewelry and clothing. She was a kind creative and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
"If I had a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk forever in my garden"- Claudia Adreinne Grandi.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband; Emmitt Lee Curtis and parents; Lydia Rohrig & John A. Heitz. She is survived by her son; Randall Lee Curtis, daughter; Melanie Hesseldenz, sister; Dorothy McDougall and one granddaughter; Alexa Hesseldenz.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020