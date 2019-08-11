|
Gloria Linda Arnold (Barela)
Bloomfield - March 6, 1958 - August 7, 2019
Gloria Linda Arnold, 61, of Bloomfield, passed away into her Lord and Saviour's arms on Wednesday, August 07, 2019, in Bloomfield in her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1958 in Farmington, NM to Joe T. Barela and Ruby Pearl Barela (Chance).
Linda is survived by her sons Pat G. (Kelly) Lucero Jr and Jimmy L. (Kelsea) Lucero; stepson Tyler Faroba; 3 grandchildren, Shelby Alicia Lucero, Reagan James Lucero and Dekklan Tate Lucero (He will be here real soon!). Many of the friends of Pat and Jimmy and even those who were not, claimed her as "Mom". We would be remiss not to mention Tim Green as being just like a son to Linda.
She is also survived by her siblings Mary Santos, Vangie (Ben) Anaya and Johnny (Francis) Barela. Linda had numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who she loved dearly.
Linda cherished and considered Mary (Dave) Torres, Esther (Filbert) Torres, Mary (Mike) Wagner, Arsenio "Junior" (Kate) Martinez, Mary Ann Martinez, Joyce Ford, Rosie (Joe) Gonzales as her very own siblings. She enjoyed the many adventures they took her on, the massive family gatherings (she loved being around their children and grandchildren), the casino and bingo trips, bowling, every holiday and birthday celebration and most of all the love and JOY they brought to her life.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Irving T. (Tom) Arnold. Tom and Linda enjoyed 22 years of marriage. Tom spoiled her to no end; she would always say how blessed she was to have him as her husband and as the stepdad to her two boys. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister Joann Munoz.
Linda attended Farmington High School and would work at the San Juan Manor, Hacienda Nursing Home, Wooden Nickel, Sundial, The Five Seasons, and the Triangle Café. In 2005 Tom told her she could retire, and she began her career as a homemaker. She was very proud of her boys and all their accomplishments. She volunteered for many activities, including being a Cub Scout Pack Leader and a "Team Mom" (sometimes appointed and sometimes assumed). She never missed a game and even after Jimmy's sports tenure ended, she remained an avid Bloomfield Bobcats fan often being recruited to continue her role as "team mom". She enjoyed serving in the nursery at FBC-Bloomfield, where with delight she shared her absolute love for Jesus Christ.
Her favorite past time outside of being with her sons, grandchildren and family was her time with her "bowling buddies". They too became like a second family to her.
Linda epitomized what "loving" someone genuinely looks like. She was humble, simple, living one day at a time. She was selfless, generous and nurturing. Everyone she loved was her "hita" or "hito". If you weren't hungry, you should have been, because she was always going to feed you. If you had a need, she wanted to meet it. She showered every one of us with LOVE.
Linda will be missed by her family and all who knew her. A service celebrating Linda's life will be held at 10:30 am, on August 14th at First Baptist Church-Bloomfield, 200 West Sycamore Ave., Bloomfield, NM. A reception will follow in the FBC Gym. In lieu of flowers, Linda requested that donations be made in her name to the First Baptist Church-Bloomfield Family Fund.
Linda's care is entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home and is under Mysti Payne's direction; 2111 W. Apache Street, Farmington, NM 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019