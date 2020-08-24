Glynna Stockham
Farmington - Glynna Jean "Sawin" Stockham, 71, went to be with the Lord on Friday , August 21, 2020. She is surivived by her little sister, Kathy Stewart, her three sons, Greg, Brent, and Aaron, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews.
There will be a celebration of her life Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11am.
Glynna has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St., Farmington. Those who wish to express condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneral.com
.