Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 W Arrington St.
Farmington, NM
Gordon Carleton Jones, 47, of Bloomfield, NM passed away January 27, 2019 in Bloomfield, NM. He was born on May 15, 1971 to parents Sandra L. and Leonard C. Jones in Farmington, NM.
Gordon was ornery and if he liked you, he gave you a hard time. He was quite the joker and a bit of a flirt. Gordon was an excellent diesel mechanic by trade and earned a living at it for the bigger part of his working life. He enjoyed family time, camping and fishing. He was never afraid of hard work and would always lend a hand to anyone in need. Gordon loved fast cars and his family. He will be forever missed.
Gordon is preceded in death by his mother Sandra L. Jones, grandparents; (maternal) John C. and Francis Copeland and (paternal) Calvin and Lola Jones.
Gordon is survived by his sons; Chance Jones, Gaige (Laura) Jones and Wiatt (Crista) Jones, daughter; Kera(Dion) Jones, father; Leonard Jones, sisters; Lindi(Clint) Ishmael and Krystal(Seth) Grimes, grandchildren; Riley, McKenzie, Olivia, Jasper and Owen, nephews; Donovan and Tarryn, nieces; Karrie, Trinity and Delaney and many more family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, February 15, 2019 at Cope Memorial Chapel 404 W Arrington St. Farmington, NM. A reception will be held immediately following services at 206 N Allen Ave Farmington, NM 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019
