Gordon Lee Bennett
Farmington - Gordon Lee Bennett, 70, of Farmington, NM passed away October 17, 2019. Gordon was born to parents Forrest and Ruby Bennett on September 1, 1949 in Claude, Texas. He retired after 20 years from the Navy as an HTC Chief. Gordon was a member of the Ham Radio Club and Rock Mineral Club and also volunteered for the Red Cross. He loved photography, fishing, riding trails with his Jeep Rubicon and looked forward to panning his property in Silverton, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years; Ruby Bennett, parents; Forrest and Ruby Bennett, brother; Nathan and sisters; Suebeth and Marylou. Gordon is survived by his loving wife; Coralleen "Corky" Karlin-Bennett, adopted son; James Markle, daughters; Connie, Catina and Christy, brothers; Murray and Richard, grandchildren; Rebecca, Jordan, James, Brandon and Emilee, great-grandchildren; Phabian, Joseph, Ember, Monique, Gavan, Ethan, Jasmine and Natalie.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019