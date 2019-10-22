Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Lee Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Lee Bennett Obituary
Gordon Lee Bennett

Farmington - Gordon Lee Bennett, 70, of Farmington, NM passed away October 17, 2019. Gordon was born to parents Forrest and Ruby Bennett on September 1, 1949 in Claude, Texas. He retired after 20 years from the Navy as an HTC Chief. Gordon was a member of the Ham Radio Club and Rock Mineral Club and also volunteered for the Red Cross. He loved photography, fishing, riding trails with his Jeep Rubicon and looked forward to panning his property in Silverton, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years; Ruby Bennett, parents; Forrest and Ruby Bennett, brother; Nathan and sisters; Suebeth and Marylou. Gordon is survived by his loving wife; Coralleen "Corky" Karlin-Bennett, adopted son; James Markle, daughters; Connie, Catina and Christy, brothers; Murray and Richard, grandchildren; Rebecca, Jordan, James, Brandon and Emilee, great-grandchildren; Phabian, Joseph, Ember, Monique, Gavan, Ethan, Jasmine and Natalie.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.