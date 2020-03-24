|
|
Grace C. Dawes
Shiprock - Grace C. Dawes, 87, of Shiprock, NM passed from this life Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her ex-spouse Henry Dawes, daughters Kathy Etcitty and Nancy Smith, grandkids Stanford "Buffy" Joe, Hoskie Richard "Richie" Barton III and Rhiannon Rachael Barton, mother Gladys C. Begay and stepfather Chee Chee Begay, brothers David Clah and Charley Begay, sister Daisy Benally.
She is survived by daughters Marie "Jeanie" Dawes, Christine Dawes, Karen Dawes all of Shiprock, NM and Jeanette Upshaw of Mesa, AZ, sons Larry and Gary Dawes of Shiprock, NM, 21 grandkids, 30 great grandkids, 4 great-great grandkids, sisters Jessie Atcitty and Maxine Joe.
Due to updated regulations put in place by the governor of New Mexico concerning the size of public gatherings, the funeral for Grace will be private. The family deeply apologizes.
Pallbearers: Orland Dawes, Reno Etcitty, Brad Joe, and Michael Barton. Honorary Pallbearers: Larry and Gary Dawes, Shawndel and Nicholas Upshaw, Anthony Harrison, and Jerald LaMotte Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and nurses of Cedar Ridge Nursing Home.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020