Grace W. Willden



Farmington - Grace W. Willden passed from this life on April 13, 2019 in her Farmington, NM home surrounded by family members. Grace was born to Thomas and Grace Wheeler on July 1, 1932 in Crestone, CO.



Our wife/mother exemplified her name of Grace. She was beautiful inside and out, with a true belief in God. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.



Grace was preceded in death by her son, Donald Tim Willden, her daughter, Deborah Willden, her grandson, Justin Willden, and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Willden, as well as, her siblings, parents and grandparents.



She is survived by her husband, Kennth Willden, sons, Jim Willden and David Willden (Gail), daughters, Barbara Braman (Mike), Tamara Vialpando (Jonnie), Pamela Gathings and Linda Gutierrez (John). She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart. Family was everything to her.



A memorial service will be held at Pinon Hills Community Church in the student center, Friday April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A reception will be held immediately after the service.



The family would like to extend sincere thanks for the love, prayers, support, meals and everyday items that were brought to the house during her illness.