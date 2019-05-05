|
Gregory Lyle Smith, 62, a U.S. Navy veteran of Farmington passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Farmington. He was born on August 18, 1951 in Durango, CO to Percy & Ann Smith.
Gregory was a loving father, who served his country from 1971 - 1974. He was apart of the Bavy Seabees. He enjoyed going camping, picnicking and family activities with his wife Rae Lynn Smith of 43 years. He enjoyed motorcycle rides and marijuana in his leisure time. He asked to be cremated with no funeral services. His ashes will be spread in the mountains.
Gregory is preceded in death by his parents, Percy & Ann Smith and Harold Beecham.
Gregory is survived by his wife, Rae Lynn Smith; sons William Smith and Brian (Monica) Smith; aunt Mary; brothers, Gary Beecham, Delbert Fiack, Linda Richman and Lyman Fiack; grandchildren, Dante Bilagody, Sarah, Sassy, Julie, Blue, Kiara, Kiona and Kayla.
Any memorials/donations may be made to .
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 5, 2019